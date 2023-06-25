Stalin Hails Late VP Singh as 'Revolutionary Leader'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister, the late V P Singh on his birth anniversary, calling him a “revolutionary leader" who championed the cause of social justice.

Singh and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi shared a common goal of empowering the underprivileged, he said in a social media post.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister V P Singh, I pay homage to a revolutionary leader who was steadfast in his commitment to uplift the backward classes. He fearlessly championed the cause of social justice, emboldening everyone to assert that ReservationIsOurRight," he tweeted.