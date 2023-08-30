Stalker Kills Minor Girl After She Refuses To Marry Him in Punjab's Amritsar; Accused Absconding

A 15-year-old -girl was allegedly killed by her stalker in Punjab’s Amritsar. The accused, who is a resident of the same village as the girl, shot her dead on Tuesday at around 5 p.m. The accused has been absconding since the crime.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Ajnala sub-division when the girl was present at her aunt’s (mother’s sister) house in the village.

The victim’s family told police that the accused stalker had been harassing the girl for the past six months to marry him and despite several warnings, failed to behave after which the girl was sent to her aunt’s house.

Also Read | Drew Barrymore’s Stalker Arrested After Going Door-To-Door Looking For Her: Report

Advertisement

“The accused had been stalking my daughter for the past six months. Fed up with his behaviour, we had sent the girl to her aunt’s house in Ajnala. However, the accused didn’t stop and continued harassing my daughter there too," the girl’s mother told HT.

About the incident, the victim’s family said that on the day of the crime, the accused stalker barged into the girl’s aunt’s home and started inquiring about the girl. When her relatives denied him information about the girl, he barged into the house with a pistol and shot the girl dead, HT reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (rural) Satinder Singh said, “The accused, who is an adult, is absconding. Our teams are conducting raids to nab him."

The man has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act, added the SSP.