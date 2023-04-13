Star Named After Bhimrao Ambedkar As A Tribute; Here's How to See It

The birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, who is known as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution’ and was the first law minister of Independent India, is a special occasion to commemorate his contributions to society. Celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, followers have planned various activities to honor him on his 132nd birth anniversary. This year, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Ambedkar’s followers have paid tribute to him in a unique way by naming a star after him.

Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan (death) happened on December 6, 1956. After his demise, Babasaheb was cremated amid a massive crowd of followers chanting “Babasaheb, your name will live on as long as the sun and moon remain." Now, this sentiment seems to be materialising as a star has been named after Babasaheb in space on the eve of his birth anniversary on April 14. Bhim Sainik of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar has purchased the star and completed its registration.

Advertisement

How did Bhim Sainik register this star?

Raju Shinde, former chairman of the standing committee of Sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation, purchased a star in space. Subsequently, the star was registered in Babasaheb’s name through the International Star and Space Registry in the United States on February 9, 2023. The required documentation has been submitted to the institute, and Raju Shinde has received an online certificate. After completing this process, the star will be visible on the mobile devices and laptops of Android and Apple users from April 14 onwards.

Advertisement

How can someone view this star named after Babasaheb?

Every follower of Babasaheb can view this star on April 14 by following a few simple steps on their mobile device or laptop. First, they need to download the Space Registry or Star Naming application from the mobile play store and enter the registry number CX26529US in the application. There are separate applications for Android and iOS users.

Advertisement

“This star can be viewed through the innovative user Star Finder 3D smartphone app for Android and iOS," said Shinde, adding, “This year we decided to pay tribute to Babasaheb in a unique way. We put in all our efforts to make this dream a reality."

Read all the Latest India News here