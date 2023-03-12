States Put on Alert as H3N2 Cases Spike, Infections Rise in Odisha & Puducherry | All You Need to Know

Cases of seasonal influenza subtype H3N2 continue to rise even as the Center and states closely monitor the situation. Recently, several states, including Puducherry and Odisha, have reported an increase in H3N2 cases.

Over 3,000 Cases in India

As of March 10, as many as 3,038 laboratory confirmed H3N2 influenza cases have been reported across the country.

“According to the latest data available on IDSP-IHIP (Integrated Health Information Platform), a total of 3,038 laboratory confirmed cases of various subtypes of Influenza including H3N2 have been reported till 9th March 2023 by the States. This includes 1245 cases in January, 1307 in February and 486 cases in March", the health ministry said.

Advertisement

Big Spike in Odisha Cases

Of the 225 samples collected in January and February in Odisha, 59 were found positive for H3N2 influenza in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Currently, there is “no definitive treatment available" for the virus and hence, people should “strictly follow the Covid guidelines to keep H3N2 at bay," Odisha Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

Puducherry Cases Rise

Puducherry has reported 79 cases of influenza related to the viral H3N2 subtype so far, a health official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

In a press release, the Union Territory’s Director of Medical Services G Sriramulu stated that the count of H3N2 cases, a subtype of seasonal influenza, was reported till March 4 in Puducherry, but there was no death due to the virus in the UT till now.

Symptoms of H3N2

H3N2 is a non-human influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs and has infected humans, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Advertisement

Symptoms are similar to those of seasonal flu viruses and can include fever and respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose. In addition, there can be other symptoms, including body ache, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

According to the health ministry, young children and elderly persons with comorbidities are the most vulnerable groups in the context of seasonal influenza.

Advertisement

Covid Uptick

Advertisement

Amid an increase in H3N2 cases, there have been concerns over the fresh rise in Covid-19 positivity rate in some states.

“While the COVID-19 trajectory has decreased substantially in the last few months, the gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some states is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states and UTs on Saturday.

‘No Need to Panic’

While the Centre stressed the need for increased monitoring and precautionary measures to ward off H3N2, the health ministry has assured that there is no cause for panic yet.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said, “Held a meeting to review rising cases of #H3N2 Influenza virus in the country. Advisory issued to states to be on the alert and closely monitor the situation. The Government of India is working with states and extending support for public health measures to address the situation." The ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza, according to an official statement.

H3N2 Deaths in India

India has so far recorded two deaths due to seasonal influenza subtype H3N2, one each from Karnataka and Haryana.

Soon after the deaths were reported, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued an advisory urging people to wash hands with soap and water if symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places, and cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing. The apex health research body also advised people to take plenty of liquids, avoid touching their eyes and nose, and take paracetamol for fever and body ache.

Read all the Latest India News here