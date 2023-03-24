Statue of Bhagat Singh to Be Installed at Delhi MCD Headquarters Premises: Mayor Office

The office of Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday announced that a statue of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh will be installed in the premises of the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The announcement coincided with ‘Shaheed Diwas’ which marks the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were executed during the British rule.

The statue will be installed before Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary. A team led by Oberoi has already identified a suitable site inside the MCD headquarters, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

“Every MCD employee and official would be inspired by Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s statue to work for the betterment of the society," she said.

The mayor emphasised the importance of Bhagat Singh’s supreme sacrifice for the country and said that his contribution to the freedom struggle was unparalleled.

