Sthree Sakthi SS-371 Winning Numbers for Tuesday, June 27 LIVE; Here’s Winning Numbers for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-371 lucky draw for Tuesday, June 27. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. Check LIVE UPDATES and full list of winning numbers for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-371 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS SG 883030 (CHERTHALA)

Agent Name: BOSSLAL V B

Agency No: A 4640

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS SJ 650915 (VAIKKOM)

Agent Name: KRISHNA KUMAR M

Agency No: K 7683

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

0268 1760 3511 4156 4417 4798 4880 5099 5632 6454 6722 7437 7869 7891 8055 8231 8672 9099

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

SA 883030 SB 883030

SC 883030 SD 883030

SE 883030 SF 883030

SH 883030 SJ 883030

SK 883030 SL 883030

SM 883030

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0208 1362 2202 2267 2369 4126 5773 7011 8210 8320

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0454 1640 1893 3199 3402 4399 4844 5525 5598 5825 5963 6110 6288 6358 6370 6564 7419 7939 8029 9824

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0079 0631 0707 0714 1054 1254 1482 1914 2043 2073 2115 2182 2885 3082 4079 4582 4764 5108 5281 5542 5970 6018 6302 6627 6632 6661 6830 6883 6910 6989 7008 7057 7080 7332 7376 7608 7896 8000 8008 8093 8167 8266 8497 8638 8986 9015 9105 9310 9344 9601 9716 9752

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE

0192 0288 0847 0868 1155 1216 1258 1262 1529 1928 2175 2301 2375 2429 2550 2651 2813 3007 3015 3398 3480 3699 3820 4041 4103 4364 4809 5033 5034 5326 5552 5562 5934 6256 6304 6600 6692 7063 7353 7861 8527 8561 9391 9459 9988

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0047 0114 0148 0203 0231 0294 0580 0592 0597 0786 0790 0862 1303 1314 1335 1500 1574 1590 1836 2204 2205 2307 2335 2404 2452 2607 2625 2682 2705 2712 2720 2753 2851 2862 2865 2872 2978 3169 3204 3211 3257 3294 3295 3310 3385 3421 3502 3729 3832 4010 4011 4062 4090 4137 4214 4347 4450 4560 4573 4606 4739 4966 5032 5035 5175 5400 5473 5477 5550 5556 5686 5760 5784 5790 5981 6090 6160 6272 6368 6463 6561 6732 6741 6832 6955 7077 7139 7221 7268 7306 7488 7556 7583 7772 7977 8018 8173 8257 8282 8294 8300 8365 8476 8649 8915 8955 9053 9178 9378 9448 9449 9469 9516 9533 9551 9561 9564 9607 9624 9633 9636 9644 9779 9852 9925 9963

STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 GUESSING NUMBERS

4127 4172 4217 4271 4712 4721 1427 1472 1247 1274 1742 1724 2417 2471 2147 2174 2741 2714 7412 7421 7142 7124 7241 7214

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize Rs 75 Lakh 2nd Prize Rs. 10 Lakh 3rd Prize Rs. 5,000 4th Prize Rs. 2,000 5th Prize Rs. 1,000 6th Prize Rs. 500 7th Prize Rs. 200 8th Prize Rs. 100 Consolation Prize Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK STHREE SAKTHI SS-371 LOTTERY RESULT?