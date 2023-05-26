STPI Seeks MSP to Set Up And Manage Government Community Cloud And Hybrid Cloud

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the selection of a Managed Service Provider (MSP) to set up and manage a Government Community Cloud (GCC) and Hybrid Cloud.

A number of companies are expected to submit proposals in response to the RFP. The STPI will evaluate the proposals and select the best-qualified company to be the MSP for the GCC and Hybrid Cloud.

The GCC and Hybrid Cloud are major initiatives for the STPI, which is a Government of India organisation that promotes the growth of the software and IT-enabled services (ITES) industry in the country.

Advertisement

What’s In The Works

STPI will form a Core Committee consisting of STPI officials for overall project governance and monitoring. The last date for uploading bids is June 26.

The RFP specifies a number of requirements for the MSP, including:

Experience in setting up and managing cloud computing environments

A proven track record of security and compliance

The ability to provide a high level of service to government agencies

The broad objectives of the RFP are:

Setting up and managing GCC & Hybrid Cloud at existing STPI Data Centres.

Establishing STPI as a leading MeitY empanelled Cloud Service Provider.

To provide a complete IT platform with agility and reliability via advanced cloud services (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS) to start-ups, enterprises, and government departments.

To facilitate the Start-up ecosystem by hosting digital products on the STPI platform.

Leveraging the Edge DC locations of STPI for providing applicable cloud services.

Public-private partnership (revenue sharing ) to capitalise on the industry expertise.

Generate maximum revenue per KW/per sq feet by providing bouquet of cloud services from the existing Data Centre facilities.

To establish STPI as a leading player for cloud services to serve Indian and offshore clients.

Advertisement

GCC And Hybrid Cloud

GCC will be a secure and reliable platform for government agencies to store and process their data. It is expected to be a valuable resource for government agencies and can help to improve the security, compliance, efficiency, and agility of government IT operations. It can also help to reduce costs and improve service delivery.

The Hybrid Cloud is a combination of a public cloud and a private cloud. The public cloud provides scalability and flexibility, while the private cloud provides security and control. The Hybrid Cloud is a good option for government agencies that need the best of both worlds.