Strawberry Harvesting in Full Swing in Kashmir, Farmers Say Untimely Rainfall Affected Overall Production

A village located on the outskirts of Srinagar is busy harvesting strawberries which have brought smiles to the faces of farmers, who rely on the harvest for their income.

Men and women gather at the break of dawn in their fields to pick strawberries as their shelf life is short. Many farmers at Gassu village in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar say the crop has been good but untimely rainfall this year has lowered the overall production.

“We have a good crop but it’s less than last year as untimely rainfall was a bit of trouble but the sunshine from some days has ensured they turn red in colour which means they will taste good," Danish, a young farmer told CNN-News18.

Strawberry is also the first horticulture crop of the season in Kashmir after a long winter season. The work on strawberries is less which means more profit.

Farmers don’t use any chemicals to enhance the health benefits of strawberries.

“We don’t use any chemicals or fertilizers which enhance the health benefits. The life of strawberries is less, so we have to dispatch them the next day to the market," said Manzoor, whose family has been cultivating strawberries for years.

Manzoor feels if the government provides them with cold storage vans, produce from Kashmir could reach markets outside the valley too. Many of these farmers have switched from cultivating vegetables to strawberries as they yield more profit and have less cost-effective. This change has resulted in the success of the farmers.

Several farmers in the area have apple trees planted along with the fruit. “This year we don’t have any transportation issues which means they will reach the market on time without any delay," Manzoor Ahmad said.

To help these farmers, the government has launched a scheme that can give them a 50 per cent subsidy. After picking and cleaning them, strawberries are then packed in boxes and dispatched to markets.