Another Stray Dog Attack! Noida Woman Seen Running For Life in Viral Video | WATCH

A video is going viral on the internet where stray dogs were seen attacking a woman and her pet in a residential society in Noida.

The incident took place at Mahagun Mezzaria Society in sector 78 Noida. In the video, the woman with her pet was seen running for her life when a pack of stray dogs attacked her.

This is the latest in a string of dog attack incidents reported across states. Earlier this month, a man was fatally injured following a dog attack at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). A pack of dogs attacked an elderly man roaming in a park on the university campus, and mauled him to death, police said. As per the CCTV footage of the area, the man was attacked by a pack of dogs, dragging him across the park before he succumbed to his injuries.

In March, two children, aged five and seven, were mauled to death by stray dogs in two separate incidents in Delhi. In February this year, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by street dogs in Hyderabad.

In another incident from January, a Swiggy delivery executive succumbed to injuries he received on jumping off the third floor of a building to escape a dog attack in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills area. When the 23-year-old reached the location — Lumbini Rock Castle apartment on road number 6 in Banjara Hills — to deliver the order and knocked on the door, a pet dog of the customer reportedly chased him. In a bid to escape the dog attack, he jumped off the building and sustained severe head injuries and later died.

Stray Dogs Menace: Govt Notifies New Animal Birth Control Rules

As the incidents of stray dogs attacking people are increasing day by day, the Central government has asked states to “effectively" implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

In the rules notified last month, the government said municipal corporations need to implement the rules along with anti-rabies programmes, Times of India reported.

By effective implementation of these rules, the Ministry of Animal husbandry said the animal birth control programme can be conducted by local bodies which will help in reducing the stray dog population.

