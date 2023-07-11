Stricter Rules for Breeding of Exotic Animals and Plants in Tamil Nadu Now, Registration Mandatory

Rules for breeding of exotic animals and plants to be raised as pets have become stricter in Tamil Nadu, with registration and licence made mandatory.

The change follows the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change issuing rules for regulating the captive breeding of animals and artificial propagation of plants listed in the Schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The schedule IV of the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022 mentions species of bears and pandas such as the Red Panda; species of dogs, wolves, cats, apes, chimpanzees, gibbons, lemurs, squirrels, armadillos, and birds, including Hornbills, Macaws, Parakeets, Owls as well as various reptiles among others.

“Appendix I of the Schedule IV are endangered exotic animals and plants and import rules are stricter for them. Under these rules, persons who are engaged in breeding in captivity or artificially propagating a scheduled specimen listed in Appendix I shall make an application to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden, Chennai in Form I of the Breeders of species license rules, 2023 either in person or through registered post," said a senior forest department official.

Around 20 breeders, mostly from Erode, Salem and Chennai, have so far applied to get a licence with the process involving enclosing a demand draft of Rs 25,000 and giving details such as species name, purpose of breeding, facility availability such as veterinary care, immunization and quarantine facilities.

“All applications are to be sent to V Naganathan, additional principal chief conservator of forests, Velachery, Chennai, who will then forward them to the concerned divisions," said the official.

The district forest officials and wildlife wardens will then conduct inspections and submit reports within 30 days of receiving the forms. Based on the reports, the licences will be issued.