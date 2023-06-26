Strictly Follow Govt Guidelines While Offering Sacrifice on Eid, Do Not Share Pictures of Slaughtered Animals: Jamiat to Muslims

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday urged Muslims to strictly follow government guidelines while offering sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha and not to share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

Eid ul-Azha, also called the festival of sacrifice, will be celebrated on Thursday.

Muslims across the globe offer the sacrifice of animals as permitted by law in their respective countries as a symbol of the willingness and obedience to God that Prophet Ibraham showed in offering his son Ismael as a sacrifice.

In a statement, Jamiat Uleme-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani said that given the current situation, it is important that Muslims take precautionary measures while offering the sacrifice of animals.

He urged them not to share pictures of slaughtered animals on social media. Madani also urged Muslims to strictly follow the government guidelines while performing ‘Qurbani (sacrifice) and not to sacrifice prohibited animals.

He urged them to take the administration into confidence wherever anyone tries to stop the legitimate sacrifice.