Strong Focus on Trade, Economy, Defence & Technology: What Does PM Modi’s France Itinerary Look Like

PM Modi will meet the entire political leadership of France, including President Macron, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House). Modi will have interaction at CEO Forum comprising big names from Indian and French sides

Reported By: Aman Sharma

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 12:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Ambitious outcomes are expected on technology, space, defence, geo-strategy, infrastructure, energy, climate action, student mobility, sports and culture, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on July 14. (Credits: Twitter File: Emmanuel Macron)

After the historic US tour last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to France will also be high on impact and deliverables.

PM Modi will be Guest of Honour at Bastille Day celebrations. Tri-services contingent from India will participate, including IAF aircraft.

French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in French consciousness. This day commemorates the Storming of the Bastille Prison in 1789 during the French Revolution.

Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of the Bastille Day Celebrations, akin to India’s Republic Day Parade.

However, foreign leaders being invited as Guest of Honour for Bastille Day is not common (last time it was in 2017 when US President was invited). Even rarer is having foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participate in it.

Modi’s visit coincides with 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership. France is a key strategic partner of India and one of the earliest ones.

There is great personal chemistry between the leaders and the visit will see special gestures by President Macron. These include multiple meetings with PM’s presence, particularly a private dinner and joint meeting with CEOs. Also, Macron will be hosting the State Banquet for PM Modi at the iconic Louvre Museum on Bastille Day.

The PM will have an interaction with the entire political leadership of France, including President Macron, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the Presidents of the Senate (Upper House) and National Assembly (Lower House).

There will be a strong focus on trade and economy with a CEO Forum comprising big names from Indian and French sides.

India is looking for close collaboration not just on bilateral issues but also on what the two countries can do on global issues.

The PM will also have interaction with prominent French personalities, plus the prestigious La Seine Musicale with the Indian community.

PM’s visit has been preceded by numerous activities organised by the Indian Embassy, including ‘Namaste France’ event earlier this week.

    • Ambitious outcomes are expected on technology, space, defence, geo-strategy, infrastructure, energy, climate action, museology, student mobility, people to people, sports and culture, government officials said.

    PM Modi will, thereafter, visit Abu Dhabi on July 15, and will hold talks with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. PM Modi’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take the strategic partrenship between both the countries forward in energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC, and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee.

    About the Author

    Aman SharmaAman Sharma, Senior Editor (Politics), at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18...Read More

    first published: July 12, 2023, 09:00 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 12:35 IST
