'Strong Possibility' of NIA Taking Over Kerala Train Fire Case, State Govt Not Averse: Sources | Exclusive

There is a strong possibility of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the Kerala train fire case, sources told CNN-News18 on Wednesday. The state government is not averse to handing over the probe to central agencies, they added.

Security agencies want this case to come to the federal agency “for interrelated links and connected history", said the sources.

The NIA says it has received no order in the matter so far.

Three people, including a minor girl, were killed and nine others received burn injuries after the accused, Shahrukh Saifi, allegedly poured petrol on fellow passengers and set them afire on a Kannur-bound express train in Kerala on the night of April 2.

Saifi, who also suffered injuries, was slapped with murder charges.

Sources said he has not spoken anything about the directions or any other link with any organisation.

He is medically not stable to join the investigation, they added.

Saifi, a resident of southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police and central intelligence in Ratnagiri and was brought to Kozhikode where he is receiving treatment.

According to sources, he was giving contradictory statements to the police.

