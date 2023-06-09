Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyMira Road Murder CaseJaishankarAmalner CurfewMumbai Weather
Home » India » SU-30MKI Jets of IAF Carry Out Long-range Mission in Indian Ocean Region

SU-30MKI Jets of IAF Carry Out Long-range Mission in Indian Ocean Region

The six-hour mission involving the Rafale fighter aircraft last month covered the eastern region of the Indian Ocean, they said.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 23:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Air Force has a strong presence in the northeast with squadrons of Su-30 fighter jets. (News18/File)
Indian Air Force has a strong presence in the northeast with squadrons of Su-30 fighter jets. (News18/File)

A fleet of Su-30MKI jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a strategic mission over the Indian Ocean region for eight hours, days after a similar operation was carried out by four Rafale aircraft.

People familiar with the operation said the Su-30MKI jets flew over the south-western region of the Indian Ocean on Thursday, demonstrating their operational prowess and capability to carry out long-range missions.

The six-hour mission involving the Rafale fighter aircraft last month covered the eastern region of the Indian Ocean, they said.

“Another outing into the Indian Ocean Region! This time, with #IAF Su-30s flying nearly eight hours, on a different axis. Both Seaboards covered," the IAF tweeted on Friday.

The IAF carried out the two missions at a time when China has been ramping up its presence in the Indian Ocean region, which is largely considered as the backyard of the Indian Navy.

The IAF did not divulge the details of the operation carried out on Thursday as well as late last month. The number of aircraft involved in the operation is not known.

    • The Rafale jets are India’s first major acquisition of fighter planes in 23 years after the Sukhoi jets were imported from Russia.

    The Rafale jets are capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 09, 2023, 23:30 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 23:30 IST
