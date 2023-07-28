Sufficient Health Care Facilities Available in Violence-torn Manipur, Centre Tells Parliament

The northeastern state of Manipur has been under the grip of violence since May 3, 2023, with hundreds of people being displaced and put up in shelter relief camps. Even if the internet connectivity is largely secured, attempts to normalise the situation seem to be largely unsuccessful with sporadic incidents of violence cropping up.

At this time, the worst affected among all are women and children, especially pregnant women.

Congress Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi raised a question in the Lok Sabha asking what all medical facilities are provided to the state at the moment.

In response, the State Health Minister, Bharati Pawar said, “Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India deputed six teams having four doctors in each team in May 2023 and another team of four doctors in July 2023. Regular health check-ups are done in all the designated relief camps across the state and those who are seriously ill are promptly transferred to the nearest hospitals by ambulance services."

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has a detailed account of the number of medical teams deployed in each conflict-torn district, including the number of visits being made.

A total of 13 medical units have been stationed in Imphal West, which has 34 relief camps. These teams visit the camps at least thrice a week. For Imphal East, 15 medical units have been deployed to visit 36 relief camps thrice a week. Kangpokpi district has 58 relief camps for which two medical teams are deployed for a visit at least once or twice a week.

One of the most violence-hit districts of Churachandpur has 105 relief camps for which a team of eight medical units have been assigned, visiting the camps once a week.

“Health care of the women and children including lactating mothers and feeding infants is provided under the maternal health and child health programs," the centre has said. Altogether 319 pregnant women including 19 high-risk pregnant women have been provided checkups in the designated camps on a regular basis. 139 pregnant women have delivered from the time of onset of the current crisis till July 24, 2023.