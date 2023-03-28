Even as the special investigation team (SIT) constituted by police to probe the death of Darshan Solanki, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, has found a ‘suicide note’ on the last page of a question paper recovered from the youngster’s hostel room, an FIR is yet to be registered in the case.

Top sources from Mumbai police told CNN-News18 that Solanki wrote “Armaan has killed me" in the note.

In fact, it was a blank page, and on the rear side was the handwritten note in running font, they said.

It was recovered during the SIT’s panchnama of room 802 in the IIT hostel, from where Solanki allegedly took his own life.

The note was found in the first week of March, when the team searched his room and his family was given a call by the police team on March 11 to brief them about the facts.

His family visited Mumbai with old notes and books of Solanki, which were handed over to the police.

“The note has been sent for handwriting analysis. His mother has confirmed that it is Darshan’s handwriting. We are awaiting the reports from the expert to conduct further investigation into this case. The family has sought some time to register a fresh FIR in this case, so we are waiting," said an officer from the SIT.

The team has also informed authorities at IIT regarding the mention of Arman Khatri’s name in the note.

The SIT has found that there was a dispute between Arman and Darshan over the week before the death.

As part of the investigation, Solanki’s room was searched for almost 10 hours, which is when the note was found, said the sources.

This development has raised several questions on the investigation conducted earlier by the team of Mumbai police from Powai police station when the note was not found.

Questions are also being raised on the report submitted by a team of IIT professors to the central government, which stated that there was no reason for Solanki to have ended his own life.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

