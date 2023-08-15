Sulabh Founder Bindeshwar Pathak Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest; Prez, PM Express Grief

Bindeshwar Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. His close aide said the 80-year-old social activist hoisted the national flag at the Sulabh International headquarters in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after.

While the aide said Pathak breathed his last at AIIMS, a source at the hospital told news agency PTI that he was declared brought dead at 1:42 pm. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to Pathak’s aide.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, President Droupadi Murmu said Pathak had taken a revolutionary initiative in the field of cleanliness.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Pathak’s demise and recalled how he provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“The passing away of Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our nation. He was a visionary who worked extensively for societal progress and empowering the downtrodden. Bindeshwar Ji made it his mission to build a cleaner India. He provided monumental support to the Swachh Bharat Mission. During our various conversations, his passion towards Swachhata was always visible. His work will continue to inspire several people. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted.

Advertisement

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation said, “Founder Sulabh Sanitation, Social Reform and Human Rights Movement, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak is no more. He died of cardiac arrest at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness in the midst of Independence Day celebrations at the campus of Sulabh, Palam-Dabri Road, New Delhi."

About Bindeshwar Pathak & Sulabh International

Advertisement

Sulabh International is a social service organisation that works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management, and reforms through education.

Advertisement

Pathak founded Sulabh International in 1970 with a vision to eradicate open defecation and unclean public toilets. The organisation’s pioneering efforts led to the development of the revolutionary Sulabh toilet, a low-cost, eco-friendly solution that has revolutionised sanitation practices across the nation. Sulabh toilet revolutionised sanitation practices, providing millions with access to clean and dignified restroom facilities.

His vision extended beyond technology, encompassing a broader mission of eradicating the stigma associated with manual scavenging and uplifting the lives of those who had long been relegated to the fringes of society. Through his determined advocacy and innovative initiatives, Pathak successfully raised awareness about the importance of proper sanitation and hygiene, contributing significantly to disease prevention and improved public health. In India, the name Sulabh is synonymous with public restrooms.