Sundar Pichai's Chennai Home Sold to Kollywood Actor; Google CEO's Dad 'Breaks Down'

A small-time actor and producer in Tamil Cinema has reportedly bought the ancestral home of Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the quiet, residential neigbourhood of Chennai’s Ashok Nagar.

A report in Hindu Business Line quoted actor-producer Manikandan as saying that it is not Sundar Pichai’s property but the humility of the Google CEO’s parents that has floored him.

“Sundar’s mother made a filter coffee herself and his father offered me the documents right at the first meeting. I was spellbound by their humility and humble approach," he was quoted as saying.

Manikandan also said Sundar Pichai’s father was insistent on not using the Google CEO’s name to expedite the registration or transfer process. “In fact, his father waited for hours at the registration office, paid all necessary taxes before handing over the documents to me," he was quoted.

The report further stated that Manikandan is a real estate developer himself and claims to have built and delivered around 300 homes under his brand Chellappas Builders.

Manikanandan immediately decided to buy the Ashok Nagar property when he heard that it was the same house where Sundar Pichai was born and raised. Pichai was born and brought up in Chennai and left the city in 1989 to study Metallurgical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur, the report stated.

“Sundar Pichai has made our country proud and buying the house where he lived will be a proud achievement of my life," Manikanandan was quoted.

Google CEO’s home was reportedly fully razed down by his father at his own expense and the plot was handed over to Manikandan for development.

“Sundar’s father broke down for a few minutes while handing over the documents since this was his first property," he was quoted as saying. Manikandan will build a villa in this space and expects it to be completed in the next one and half years, the report stated.