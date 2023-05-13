Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyChennai Electricity Raghav ChadhaDwarka Expressway Accident
Sunny Leone Birthday: 5 Pictures of The SEXY Siren You Must See

Sunny Leone's ability to consistently serve up fashionable and bold statements has become a source of inspiration for her fans

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 14:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Sunny Leone's impeccable style and captivating beauty make her a true fashion icon and trendsetter
Sunny Leone's impeccable style and captivating beauty make her a true fashion icon and trendsetter

RELATED NEWS

Sunny Leone is widely known for her exceptional fashion sense, which shines through whether she is adorned in western or ethnic Indian attire. Her impeccable style and captivating beauty make her a true fashion icon and trendsetter. Whether she’s attending a red-carpet event or simply stepping out for a casual outing, her stunning appearance never goes unnoticed. Sunny Leone’s ability to consistently serve up fashionable and bold statements has become a source of inspiration for her fans. On her birthday today, we bring you her already impressive repertoire, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fashion.

Sunny Leone looks hot in a glamorous black lehenga choli

Sunny Leone in a one-sided strapless gown with a high thigh slit is a vibe

Sunny Leone looks chic in a blue satin bustier cut-out dress

Sunny Leone and black are magical. A spaghetti gown in black with a thigh-high slit is a glamorous take

Sunny Leone flaunts her curves in this sequinned ivory figure hugging gown

first published: May 13, 2023, 14:18 IST
last updated: May 13, 2023, 14:18 IST
