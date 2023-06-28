Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » Supertech Chairman RK Arora Sent to ED Custody till July 10 in Money Laundering Case

Supertech Chairman RK Arora Sent to ED Custody till July 10 in Money Laundering Case

Arora was taken into custody on Tuesday under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency's office

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 17:41 IST

New Delhi, India

RK Arora was produced before a court on Wednesday. (Image: News18)
RK Arora was produced before a court on Wednesday. (Image: News18)

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Supertech chairman and owner R K Arora, who was arrested under money-laundering charges, to Enforcement Directorate custody till July 10.

Before the arrest, Arora was taken into custody on Tuesday under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency’s office in New Delhi.

Duty Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala sent Arora to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on an application filed by the agency. The ED in its application seeking Arora’s 14-day custody told the court that the accused was required to be interrogated to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, appearing for the ED along with advocate Faizan Khan, told the court that the company and its directors had indulged in a “criminal conspiracy" to cheat people by collecting funds from prospective buyers as advance against flats booked in real estate projects.

Advertisement

He said the firm failed to adhere to the agreed obligation of providing the possession of the flats on time and thus “defrauded" the general public.

The money-laundering case against the Supertech group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 40 crore of the real estate group and its directors.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • (With PTI inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 17:12 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 17:41 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App