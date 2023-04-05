SC Removes Centre's Ban on 'MediaOne' Channel, Asks I&B Ministry to Renew License in 4 Weeks

Supreme Court has set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld Centre’s decision to ban Malayalam news channel ‘MediaOne’ telecast on security grounds.

Media One’s plea had challenged the Kerala High Court order which upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of the news channel.

While setting aside the Kerala High Court order, Supreme Court said an independent press is important for functioning of society.

Supreme Court said the Ministry of Information Broadcasting will proceed to issue a renewal license to the channel within four weeks and interim order of the top court is allowed to continue until the renewal permissions are granted.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli turned down the argument of the Central government that certain broadcasts by the channel affected national security.

“Some of the reports cited by IB are that minorities favoring reports were telecast, there was critique of UAPA, NRC, CAA and criticism of judiciary and executive… such reports are just inference of what is available in the public domain. There was nothing to show terrorist links," barandbench.com quoted the Bench as saying.

