Surahi from Telangana, Nagaland Shawl, Gond Painting from MP: What Modi Gifted to These BRICS Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa for BRICS Summit, gifted a painting, a shawl and a Surahi to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife and first lady Tshepo Motsepe.

The PM said his visit to South Africa was a very productive one and the BRICS Summit was fruitful and historic as it welcomed new countries to this forum.

The leaders of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) met on Thursday and decided to admit Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the new members of the grouping, sealing a long-drawn process. Besides Modi, leaders from Brazil, South Africa and China attended the meeting while Russia President Vladimir Putin participated virtually.

The decision was announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at a joint media briefing along with Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The new members will become part of BRICS with effect from January 1, 2024.

Nagaland Shawl for First Lady of South Africa

Naga shawls are an exquisite form of textile art that has been woven for centuries by the tribes in Nagaland. These shawls are known for their vibrant colours, intricate designs, and the use of traditional weaving techniques, which have been passed down from generation to generation.

The Naga shawl is made from locally sourced materials such as cotton, silk, and wool. One of the most striking features of the Naga shawl is the use of geometric and symbolic designs. The designs are inspired by the tribe’s myths, legends, and beliefs, with designs having specific meanings and significance.

Each Naga shawl tells a unique story, reflecting the tribe’s history, beliefs, and way of life. The colours used in the Naga shawls are symbolic. The Nagas believe that colours have a profound impact on their lives and well-being. Red, for instance, symbolizes courage, while black represents mourning. White is associated with purity, and green is a symbol of growth and prosperity. The weavers often use natural dyes made from plants and roots to create these vibrant colours.

Bidri Work Pair of Surahi from Telangana to South African President

Bidrivase is a purely Indian Innovation of 500 years old Persian exclusive to Bidar. Bidrivase is cast with an alloy of Zink, Copper and other non-ferrous metals. Pretty patterns are engraved on the casting and inlaid with pure Silver wire.

The casting is then soaked in a solution mixed with the special soil of Bidar fort which has special oxidising properties. This causes the zinc alloy to turn into a lustrous black leaving the silver inlay intact to contrast stunningly with the black background.

Silver Nakkashi is a centuries-old craft. The patterns are first drawn on paper and then transferred on silver sheets. Silver sheets are beaten into shape with hammer and fine tools. Final touching, polishing, and buffing are done to make the article exotic. The work, which is carried out in many parts of India and particularly in the State of Karnataka, requires a lot of hard work, accuracy and excellent skills.

Gond Painting from Madhya Pradesh For Brazilian President

Gond paintings are one of the most admired tribal art forms. The word ‘Gond’ comes from the Dravidian expression ‘Kond’ which means ‘green mountain’.