After Shahbad Dairy Case, Disturbing Video From Surat of Man Stabbing Daughter Goes Viral | Details

After the shocking Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder came to fore, another horrific video said to be from Gujarat’s Surat of a man stabbing multiple times his 19-year-old daughter is being widely circulated on social media.

The Surat incident reportedly took place on May 18 in which the man has been arrested for killing his daughter by stabbing her at least 25 times with a knife, according to an India Today report. The man’s wife also got injured in the incident which reportedly unfolded following a domestic dispute.

The accused has been identified as Ramanuja Sahoo, who lived with his family in a rented apartment in Satya Nagar Society in Surat. Ramanuja and his wife, Rekha, reportedly developed an argument over their daughter sleeping on the terrace at night, the report said.

A disturbing CCTV footage of the incident from Surat’s Kadodara area has been going viral on social media. The CCTV video, of approximately 11.20 pm, shows the man first attacking with a knife at his wife in front of his children. While the woman was injured, her children tried intervene to save their mother.

In the chaos, the man got hold of his daughter and kept stabbing her ruthlessly as she tried to save herself from him and attempted to enter another room in bid to escape the attack. The man, however, followed her and continued the stabbing spree.

Ramanuja did not stop after the brutal assault on his daughter. He went upstairs and attacked his wife, stabbed her 10 times and chopped off two of her fingers, a TOI report said.

“The mother suffered at least 10 stabbing injuries and two of her fingers were chopped off. She has been operated upon to attach the fingers and is still admitted in the hospital," the TOI report quoted a police official as saying.

The grisly video of the Surat incident went viral after the Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder case in which a man stabbed a 16-year-old girl, said to be his girlfriend, multiple times and bludgeoned her with a slab, killing her on the spot. She was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed.