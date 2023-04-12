Surat: 'Cheated' Husband Approaches Court Alleging 'Rape' By Wife

A man in Gujarat’s Surat has filed a case of rape against his wife of 10 years. The man approached a local court after the police did not register his case, where he accused his wife of concealing her first marriage and therefore fraudulently obtained his consent to establish a sexual relationship, amounting to rape.

The couple had been married for 10 years and were raising two children together. The man told the court that his wife had hidden the fact that she was already married and he was her second husband.

The matter turned worse when the man got the DNA test of the couple’s two children done. The reports said that one of the children was neither fathered by him nor by the woman’s first husband, but by some third man.

The couple was living peacefully after marriage for the last 10 years. But the husband suspected his wife of having an affair. He started digging into per past and was able to access chats of his wife with some third person.

This led to a quarrel between the couple. Their family members tried to save their marriage but in vain.

The man approached the police to lodge a case of rape against his wife. However, the police have not registered the case yet.

After this, the man filed a case of rape against his wife in court. The Court of judicial magistrate first class accepted his appeal as a criminal miscellaneous application and the next hearing was scheduled on April 11.

Man’s lawyers told the media that he has requested the Police to file a case of rape under Section 156 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

