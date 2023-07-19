Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Suspicious Bag Found Lying on Jammu-Pathankot Highway in J-K's Samba, Traffic Suspended

Suspicious Bag Found Lying on Jammu-Pathankot Highway in J-K's Samba, Traffic Suspended

The Army and the police cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad was called in to check the bag that was found outside the Army camp in Maheshwar

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 16:43 IST

Samba, India

, Army troops and the police halted traffic movement. (Representative image/PTI)
, Army troops and the police halted traffic movement. (Representative image/PTI)

Traffic movement on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway was suspended on Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious bag was found lying outside an Army camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Army and the police cordoned off the area and a bomb disposal squad was called in to check the bag that was found outside the Army camp in Maheshwar, they said.

    • Subsequently, Army troops and the police halted traffic movement on the highway as a precautionary measure.

    The bomb disposal squad has reached the spot and is inspecting the bag, the officials said.

    first published: July 19, 2023, 16:43 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 16:43 IST
