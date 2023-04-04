Sweet Pride of Varanasi: Banarasi Paan, Langda Aam, Two Other Products Get GI Tag

Gopal Chaurasiya, owner of ‘Chaurasiya Tambul Bhandaar’, one of Varanasi’s famous ‘paan’ shops, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited during the campaign for the Uttar Pradesh elections last year, is elated after the ‘Banarasi Paan’ bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

Though Chaurasiya does not know much about the GI tag and its importance, he understands that the Banarasi Paan has become more famous now, for which, he thanks PM Modi.

Besides the ‘Banarasi Paan’, Varanasi’s ‘Banarasi Langda’ (mango), ‘Adamchini Rice’ and ‘Ramnagar Bhanta’ (Brinjal) bagged the GI tag, making it the country’s only district to have received GI tags for more than 22 products, according to GI expert Dr Rajnikant.

The Importance of GI Tag

The GI tag stands for Geographical Indication, which is a name or sign given to a certain product that has a specific relation with geographical locations. GI tags have used a certification that the product is produced as per traditional methods and has a particular reputation because of the geographical origin.

Generally, the GI tags are used for industrial products, foodstuff, agriculture products, spirit drinks, and handicrafts. The tag ensures that no one other than the registered authorised user is allowed to use the name of the popular product, explained Dr Rajnikant.

The GI tags were first introduced in 2003, when Darjeeling Tea was the first Indian product to bag the tag.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 45 GI tagged products including that of Varanasi. On the directions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath had sought GI tags for special delicacies from different districts of the state last November.

India has around 445 GI tagged products, out of which, most are from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Rajnikanth further said.

GI tagging of the Banarasi Paan brought smiles not only on Gopal Chaurasiya’s face, but owners of other paan shops in the district also celebrated his joy. “Indeed it’s a big day for us as our product has now got its own identity. I never thought the product I am dealing with will become so much popular," said Umesh Chandra Chaurasia, owner of Keshav Tambul Bhandaar — a 55-year-old paan shop in Varanasi. Chaurasiya said he has served Paan to former PM Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former President APJ Abdul Kalam and other VVIPs.

GI Tagged Products from UP

Allahabad Surkha Guava

Lucknow Chikan Craft

Malihabadi Dusseheri Mango

Banaras Brocades and Sarees

Handmade Carpet of Bhadohi

Agra Durrie

Farrukhabad Prints

Lucknow Zardozi

Banaras Brocades and Sarees (Logo)

Kalanamak Rice

Firozabad Glass

Kannauj Perfume

Kanpur Saddlery

Moradabad Metal Craft

Saharanpur Wood Craft

Meerut Scissors

Khurja Pottery

Banaras Gulabi Meenakari Craft

Varanasi Wooden Lacquerware & Toys

Mirzapur Handmade Dari

Nizamabad Black Pottery

Banaras Métal Repoussé Craft

Varanasi Glass beads

Ghazipur Wall Hanging

Varanasi Soft Stone Jali Work

Chunar Balua Patthar

Gorakhpur Terracotta

