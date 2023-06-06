Taimur Ali Khan Steals Hearts In Football Jersey, Gets Papped Playing With Friends; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids. He has remained favourite muse of shutterbugs. They just love to click his pictures or shoot videos that quickly grab attention. Just like today, videos of him playing football have taken the internet by storm.

In the video, shared by Voompla, he is seen sporting a cute football jersey as he indulged in a friendly game with his friends. The video has captivated fans and melted hearts. Taimur is seen wearing a green colour jersey and playing on the ground. Looks like he has taken inspiration from his mamu Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is also a huge football lover and is often spotted playing with other celebrities. Coming back to Taimur, the video comment section immediately got flooded with comments. Saif Ali Khan was also spotted with Taimur on the ground.

Watch the video here: