Take Road Safety Laws Seriously, It Will Save Many Lives: Nitin Gadkari At News18 Rising India

Highlighting the issues related to road safety at the third edition of the News18 Rising India Conclave on Wednesday, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that “people have no fear or respect for laws".

“You need to stop at a traffic light. In foreign countries, if an elderly is crossing the road, drivers stop from a distance. They follow lane discipline, stop at red light and wear helmets. Here, people don’t take the law seriously."

Elaborating on how people get driver’s licence, he said, “In the United States (US), people have to study for a month, write a theory exam, which is followed by a practical test. If I were to ask the people in the audience how many have gone to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and taken the test to get a driver’s licence, the number will be very low. Still, even the remaining have a licence…"

“We need a serious approach. India witnesses five lakh road accidents per year, 1.5 lakh deaths. At least 60% of the victims are young professionals in the 18-34 age group. If we follow the rules, we can save lives. At this moment, we are the highest in the world [in accidents], this is nothing to be proud of. If human behaviour will change, the problem will be solved," he said.

When asked how the agencies can bring in changes, Gadkari said, “We have made 16 steps at the RTO digital. We are looking at a corruption-free, digital administrative system. We are bringing in a scrapping policy for 17-year-old vehicles. Pollution is an issue for us. People are being more aware and are cooperating."

Commenting on the plans, Gadkari said, “Hydrogen bus will be ready in India very soon. We are number one in manufacturing electrolysers…We are exporting it to the US as well… We will also use hydrogen in planes in the near future…We aspire to be energy exporters, not an importer."

