Taller Than Eiffel Tower, World’s Highest Railway Bridge Over Chenab River in J&K to Open Soon | See Pics

Taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Jammu and Kashmir will soon get a 1.315-km long bridge built at a dizzying height of 359 metres. The railway bridge operates over the Chenab River and is part of ₹35,000 crore worth Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL).

The bridge built at a cost of around Rs 1,400 crore is the biggest civil engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in recent history. It will also go on to be the highest railway bridge in the world.

The bridge can fit the entire Eiffel Tower (330 metres tall) plus roughly a 10-storey tall building below it. A small train run on the railway bridge over the Chenab River was successfully completed recently.

The highest single-arch railway bridge in the world was inaugurated on August 13 this year. The bridge construction was sanctioned in 2004 but delayed due to extreme weather conditions. The project is said to have missed several deadlines through the years.

Designed by a software called Tekla, the bridge has a high-grade structural steel that can withstand temperatures ranging from minus 10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

The Ministry of Indian Railways on Saturday shared awe-inspiring pictures of the bridge.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the bridge on Saturday and announced that two more tests of running a motor trolley and bolero customised rail operation will be held.

Several safety checks have been carried out so far that include high-velocity winds test, extreme temperatures test, earthquake-prone test, and hydrological impacts due to rise in water level.

Hailing the world’s highest bridge as an engineering marvel, the minister said that work on the Chenab bridge is progressing fast.

According to ANI, work on the main arch was completed in April 2021, while the base was finished in November 2017.

Besides the longest railway tunnel in India (12.75 km), the USBRL project also boasts the first cable-stayed bridge (Anji Khad bridge) in the country. According to the railway minister, the Anji bridge will also be ready for commissioning by September 2023.

