Tamannaah Bhatia Returns From Maldives Vacation, Blushes As Paps Ask 'Sir Nahi Aaye?'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma had earlier jetted off for a secret vacation to the Maldives away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life. While they are back to the bay, the paparazzi indulged in a fun banter with Tamannaah as she was captured at the airport.

As Tamannaah made her way towards the car, the paps asked her about her boyfriend Vijay Varma. Tamannaah however didn’t answers them, but couldn’t stop smiling while she blushed. A video of her expression has gone viral now. Have a look :

Earlier in the day, Tamannaah shared a bundle of pictures from her Maldives getaway.In the first picture, we see Tamannaah Bhatia on the beach, sporting a pink bikini and posing under an arching rainbow. In the second picture, she can be seen drawing something on the sands. Some other snaps featured her resting on a hammock, enjoying delicious food, posing with a large jute hat on her head and more. While we don’t see Vijay Varma in the vacay album, fans hoped that it was him who clicked the pictures. She captioned the post, “@discoversoneva #sonevafushi #experiencesoneva."