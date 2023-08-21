Tamil Nadu Girl Recites 118 Elements Of Modern Periodic Table In 8 Seconds, Attempts World Record

Sabreen, a tenacious Class 12 student from Kadayanallur in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, is embarking on a mission to break the world record for reciting the 118 elements of the modern periodic table. The current record, held by Sivani VS from Kollam, Kerala, stands at 17 seconds and 47 milliseconds, achieved in 2004. Undeterred by the challenge, Sabreen is determined to match this feat in just 8 seconds, armed with determination and rigorous practice.

A student at Masjid Thaika Higher Secondary School, Sabreen has been diligently practising this remarkable feat since 11th grade. Despite her father working as a driver and her mother being a homemaker, Sabreen’s determination has driven her towards this extraordinary endeavour. During an interaction with Local 18, Sabreen demonstrated her prowess by reciting the names of all 118 elements of the modern periodic table in just 8 seconds. Although she hasn’t yet made an official attempt before Guinness World Records officials, her mastery is evident.

Initially, Sabreen required 13 seconds to accomplish this task, but her unwavering focus and relentless practice helped her whittle down her time to a mere 8 seconds. Her teachers are lending their support to her endeavour, aiming to secure her place in the Guinness World Records before she completes her Class 12 education.

In a similar vein of achievement, a remarkable achievement emerged from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, where a six-and-a-half-year-old prodigy named Devadyuman set a world record by reciting all the elements of Mendeleev’s periodic table according to their atomic numbers in a record time of 1 minute and 13 seconds. In a truly astounding feat, Devadyuman earned the distinction of being the youngest record holder to orally recite the complete periodic table. His extraordinary accomplishment led to his inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2022.