Tamil Nadu Crackers Factory Explosion: 8 Killed, Several Injured As Buildings Collapse; PM Expresses Grief

At least eight people, including three women, were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit which led to the collapse of a nearby hotel in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district on Saturday, SP Krishnagiri Saroj Kumar Thakur said.

The intensity of the explosion was so high that a nearby hotel building collapsed while four other buildings were partially damaged. The sudden explosion occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown in Pazhayapettai in the district.

Fire tenders and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and attempts are being made to douse the fire and rescue people trapped inside. At least 12 people were left critically injured in the mishap.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the fateful incident and announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those who died in the explosion.

The PMO also announced Rs 50,000 compensation each for those who were injured.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic mishap at a cracker factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, resulting in the loss of precious lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief and prayed for the recovery of the injured and consoled the demise of 8 victims.