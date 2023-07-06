Tamil Nadu Govt Brings New Rules to Save Wildlife from Electrocution Within 5km of Forest Areas

In a new order, the Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory to seek prior permission from authorities before erecting electric fences within 5km radius of forest areas to prevent death of wildlife, mainly, elephants due to electrocution. The Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules 2023 would also standardise and regulate already erected power fences around farmlands.

“The order would standardise and regulate erection of power fences (including solar) within a 5 km radius of forest areas. This would go a long way in preventing electrocution of wildlife, especially elephants. This fulfils our commitment to this critical and much-needed action," said additional chief secretary (environment, climate change and forest) Supriya Sahu.

As per the new rules, it is mandatory to seek prior permission to erect power fences, including solar fences, and register already elected fences. The rule will be applicable only within 5km of a notified reserve forest area. All companies in the business of erecting power fences are now mandated to comply with BIS standard viz., BIS-302-2-76 (India) norms.

“In order to ensure compliance of conditions, a joint team of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and forest department shall take up field level inspections once in a fortnight and record details in a log book," the official added.

The District Forest Officer (DFO), after inspecting the site and verifying the conformity of specifications along with Tamil Nadu Electricity Board officials, would consider an application within 45 days for approval, reduction or rejection.