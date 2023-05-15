Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: 12 Dead in Two Separate Incidents, 4 Cops Suspended

At least 12 people died so far in two separate cases of spurious liquor consumption cases in Tamil Nadu, the police said. The hooch tragedies took place in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts so far.

Meanwhile, four police personnel have been suspended in connection with the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said. The Tamil Nadu CM also announced a relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Advertisement

“Two spurious liquor incidents have been reported in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts. In the Villupuram district, six were hospitalised with complaints of vomiting, eye irritation, and giddiness. Four of them died during treatment. Two are in the Intensive Care Unit. In connection with the incident, one accused Amaran has been arrested and spurious liquor has been seized," N Kannan, IG, North Zone said.

According to the media reports, the Villupuram district collector C Palani said the victims were primarily fishermen who consumed the spurious liquor. They were then rushed to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) and Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in neighbouring Puducherry after they started feeling ill on Saturday.