Tamil Nadu: IT Raids at Locations Linked to DMK minister Senthil Balaji Underway Across State

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday carried out raids at over 40 locations across Tamil Nadu including various government contractors’ residences and offices who have alleged connections with state electricity minister Senthil Balaji. Senthil Balaji is a close confidant of DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Quoting sources, an ANI report said the IT department also raided Senthil’s brother’s residence in Karur. Raids are underway in Chennai, Karur and other places, sources said.

Meanwhile, the DMK minister denied reports of IT raids at his residence adding that he has appealed to all his associates to cooperate with the central agency.

“IT raids didn’t happen at my place. I’m ready to face it if it does. These raids are not new to us. Raids are underway at my relatives’ places. I appeal to all my supporters to cooperate with the IT officials. We will fully cooperate with IT department officials. Will wait for the press release of IT after raids and then will share more details," Senthil Balaji said.