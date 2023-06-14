Tamil Nadu Makes State Nod Mandatory for CBI Probe; 10th State To Do So

Amid the opposition’s ongoing charge against the BJP over misuse of central agencies, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday became the latest state to withdraw general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This means the central probe agency will first have to receive the state’s permission to begin an investigation. Tamil Nadu became the tenth Indian state to withdraw its general consent for investigations by the CBI.

Other states to withdraw general consent to the CBI include Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Mizoram. However, Maharashtra reversed the decision after BJP came back to power in the state by toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

For the unversed, the CBI despite being a central agency is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSEA), a legislature that makes the probe agency a special wing of Delhi Police and thus its original jurisdiction is limited to Delhi.

Advertisement

For matters exceeding the jurisdiction of Delhi, the CBI needs the consent of the state government in which it seeks to conduct an investigation. However, the Supreme Court and high courts can order a CBI probe in any state even without its consent.