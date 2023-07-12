Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's Judicial Custody Extended

Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's Judicial Custody Extended

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a cash-for-jobs scam when he was Transport Minister during the earlier AIADMK regime

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 20:35 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji He has been since hospitalised and undergone a coronary bypass surgery. (File: Facebook)
A city court on Wednesday extended the remand of arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji to judicial custody till July 26.

Principal Sessions S Judge Alli extended the remand of Balaji on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following an interim order passed by Justice C V Karthikeyan of the Madras High Court permitting the Principal Sessions Judge to proceed further during the pendency of the hearing on the habeus corpus petition filed by the minister’s wife.

    He has been since hospitalised and undergone a coronary bypass surgery.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

