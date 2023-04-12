Tamil Nadu MLA Petitions to Ban Chennai Super Kings Team for not Including Tamil Players

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA on April 11 petitioned the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to outlaw the Chennai Super Kings team, which they claim consists entirely of non-Tamils.

The assembly held discussions on the matter on behalf of the Sports Department. SP Venkateswaran, the Dharmapuri MLA from PMK, urged the team be banned, stating that they were taking advantage of and profiting from the people of Tamil Nadu by posing as the Tamil Nadu team.

Furthermore, Venkateswaran argued that despite the presence of many talented players in Tamil Nadu, the Chennai Super Kings team had not chosen a single one of them. He claimed that the team was misrepresenting themselves as a Tamil Nadu team when they were actually non-Tamils. He called for the Tamil Nadu government to outlaw the Chennai Super Kings team from the state.

It is worth noting that the Chennai Super Kings team has had players from Tamil Nadu in the past, including Ravichandran Ashwin, Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Chandrasekar Ganapathy, Anirudha Srikanth, Palani Amarnath, Murali Vijay, Subramaniam Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Vijay Shankar and Yo Mahesh.

In contrast, SP Velumani, an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislator and former Minister of Tamil Nadu, demanded IPL tickets for MLAs, claiming that his party had received them when they were the ruling party in the state.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, jokingly suggested that the request for tickets be directed to Union Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the organization that oversees the IPL. The AIADMK MLA responded by saying, “He won’t listen to us."

