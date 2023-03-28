Tamil Nadu: No Internet to Play Games, Class 8 Student Kills Self

In a shocking incident, a Class 8 student allegedly hung himself after being unable to play online games due to inactive internet. Gugan, a 13-year-old, took the extreme step as there was no internet at home. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district on March 27.

Gugan’s parents Susikaran and Vidhya Saraswathi hail from Thoothukudi district’s Iluppaiyurani Perumal town, which is close to Kovilpatti. Susikaran owns a truck shop.

According to police, Gugan had been spending a lot of time on online games using his parents’ mobiles after school hours. Gugan, as per police, paid no heed to his parents’ several warnings against avoiding playing games on phone for long hours.

“He bemoaned the fact that he was unable to play online games like PUBG and ‘Free Fire’ because both of our mobile phones’ internet packs exhausted on March 27," Gugan’s mother said.

Police said Gugan requested his mother to tell his father to provide internet access on her mobile. According to a police statement, it appeared that his mother didn’t inform her husband as she wanted Gugan to focus on his homework.

Police said Gugan hung himself using his mother’s saree when no one was at home. The body has been sent to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for an autopsy, and a case has been registered.

Gugan’s father claimed that although his son was studious and received the highest grades in his class, he spent more time playing games on the phone and did not pay attention to them.

“Since our son was unable to play games as our mobile internet pack had exhausted, we were unable to move past the incident…," Susikaran said. Further, Susikaran said the Tamil Nadu government should take measures to ban mobile games.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

