Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Tamil Nadu: Chennai-Based Political Analyst Held for Remarks on Judiciary Over Manipur Violence

Tamil Nadu: Chennai-Based Political Analyst Held for Remarks on Judiciary Over Manipur Violence

In his complaint, the lawyer claimed that he was disturbed by Seshadri’s views on the judiciary, during an interview to a Youtube channel on July 22

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 13:37 IST

Chennai, India

In the interview, Seshadri said, let's give a gun to (CJI) Chandrachud and send him there (Manipur) [Image: Twitter/@bseshadri]
In the interview, Seshadri said, let's give a gun to (CJI) Chandrachud and send him there (Manipur) [Image: Twitter/@bseshadri]

The Tamil Nadu Police arrested Chennai-based political analyst and writer and publisher Badri Seshadri, on Saturday, for his alleged ‘provocative’ remarks on judiciary while discussing Manipur violence in an interview on a Youtube channel.

The arrest was made early this morning by the Perambalur district police following a complaint from a lawyer Kaviarasu, a resident of Kunnam. In his complaint, the lawyer claimed that he was disturbed by Seshadri’s views on the judiciary, during an interview to a Youtube channel on July 22.

In the interview, Seshadri said, “The Supreme Court has said that if you (the government) cannot do anything, we (the court) will. Let’s give a gun to (CJI) Chandrachud and send him there (Manipur). Let’s see if he can restore peace."

Advertisement

The police booked cases under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (1) (a) (promote enmity between groups through words), 505 (1) (b) (causing fear and alarm in public) against him.

Condemning the arrest, BJP state chief K Annamalai accused the ruling DMK of resorting to arrests as it was unable to handle opinions expressed by the common man.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Flaunt Their Love As They Watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Taking to Twitter Annamalai sought to know “is it the responsibility of the police to carry out the vindictive agenda of the ruling DMK?".

    (With PTI Inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 29, 2023, 13:34 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 13:37 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App