Tamil Nadu to Develop 50 Backward Village Blocks at Rs 5 Crore Each

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 5 crore each to improve the living conditions in 50 Backward village blocks that will be identified based on basic services like clean drinking water, sanitation, better transport connection, and whether there are proper schools, classrooms, and school infrastructure.

“We have asked the State Planning Commission to identify the 50 blocks, the reasons for backwardness, whether the children in the block are able to read and write, their numeral literacy, whether senior citizens are able to get medical support, and what sort of infrastructure is needed in that block," said an additional chief secretary.

The state budget has allocated Rs 5 crore for each block this year, and the funds will be used to improve the overall situation in the blocks, he said.

The Centre has a similar scheme called the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ADP). The programme focuses on the strength of each district, identifying the ones for immediate improvement, and measuring progress by ranking districts on a monthly basis.

Districts are prodded and encouraged to first catch up with the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country, by competing with, and learning from others in the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism.

The ADP is essentially aimed at localising sustainable development goals, leading to the progress of the nation.

“Under the Centre’s scheme, 500 blocks have been identified across the country. It will initially cover 500 blocks across 31 states and Union Territories, with over half of these blocks located in six states – Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal," said the official.

In Tamil Nadu, 16 blocks have been identified in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts. “Though these two districts are not the backward districts in the state, we had to accept the Centre’s suggestion as they have different parameters to say that a block is backward," said the official.

He said the state government is planning to include these 16 blocks in the state scheme. “Since both the schemes are similar, we have decided to include the 16 blocks now, and the remaining 34 blocks will be identified in other districts except Chennai as it is an urban district," said the official.

Once the State Planning Commission submits the names of the blocks, the government will allocate funds and develop the blocks, said the official.