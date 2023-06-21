Tamil Nadu to Shut Down 500 Liquor Outlets from June 22 Onwards

State-run liquor retailer TASMAC on Wednesday said 500 retail shops selling alcoholic beverages will be closed down in Tamil Nadu from June 22 onwards implementing a Government Order (GO) issued earlier for their closure.

Minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and hospitalised for heart-related ailment, had made the announcement in the House in April this year, while holding the Excise portfolio then.

Out of the 5,329 retail liquor outlets across the state (as on March 31, 2023), 500 shops would be identified and closed down, he had told the state Assembly on April 12.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) recalled the Assembly announcement made then “on the directions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister" M K Stalin and said a Government Order (GO) was subsequently issued dated April 20, 2023.

The GO pertained to identifying 500 retail liquor outlets and closing them, it said.

“In order to implement the GO, it has been directed to identify 500 retail outlets across the state and close them from June 22, 20223 onwards." “Based on that, the said 500 retail outlets will not function from June 22," a TASMAC statement said.

TASMAC runs an alcoholic beverages retail chain in the state.

Opposition Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) welcomed the move and urged Stalin to implement prohibition in the state.