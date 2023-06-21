Trends :PM Modi in USBollywood Music in USBMC Covid ScamAssam FloodsUP Heatwave
Home » India » Tamil Nadu to Shut Down 500 Liquor Outlets from June 22 Onwards

Tamil Nadu to Shut Down 500 Liquor Outlets from June 22 Onwards

Out of the 5,329 retail liquor outlets across the state (as on March 31, 2023), 500 shops would be identified and closed down, he had told the state Assembly on April 12

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 15:12 IST

Chennai, India

TASMAC runs an alcoholic beverages retail chain in the state (Representative Image)
TASMAC runs an alcoholic beverages retail chain in the state (Representative Image)

State-run liquor retailer TASMAC on Wednesday said 500 retail shops selling alcoholic beverages will be closed down in Tamil Nadu from June 22 onwards implementing a Government Order (GO) issued earlier for their closure.

Minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and hospitalised for heart-related ailment, had made the announcement in the House in April this year, while holding the Excise portfolio then.

Out of the 5,329 retail liquor outlets across the state (as on March 31, 2023), 500 shops would be identified and closed down, he had told the state Assembly on April 12.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) recalled the Assembly announcement made then “on the directions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister" M K Stalin and said a Government Order (GO) was subsequently issued dated April 20, 2023.

Advertisement

The GO pertained to identifying 500 retail liquor outlets and closing them, it said.

“In order to implement the GO, it has been directed to identify 500 retail outlets across the state and close them from June 22, 20223 onwards." “Based on that, the said 500 retail outlets will not function from June 22," a TASMAC statement said.

TASMAC runs an alcoholic beverages retail chain in the state.

Opposition Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) welcomed the move and urged Stalin to implement prohibition in the state.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • The PMK, a strong proponent of a dry state, called for time-bound closure of the rest of the shops as well.

    “Although delayed, this is welcome. The Chief Minister had promised implementation of prohibition in phased manner and this (closure of 500 shops) should be the start for that journey," PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said in a tweet.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 15:12 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 15:12 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App