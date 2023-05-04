Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceFood for JawansDelhi-Dehradun ExpresswayWeather Updates
Home » India » Tamil Nadu: Two Children Among 6 Killed as Auto Collides with Bus Near Mahabalipuram

Tamil Nadu: Two Children Among 6 Killed as Auto Collides with Bus Near Mahabalipuram

Police said the auto driver, his mother, wife, daughter, and two granddaughters aged 5 and 7 were killed on the spot

Published By: Oindrila Mukherjee

PTI

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 21:56 IST

Chennai, India

The victims were all from one family and were returning to Chennai when their vehicle rammed into a state bus. (Representational Image: PTI/File)
The victims were all from one family and were returning to Chennai when their vehicle rammed into a state bus. (Representational Image: PTI/File)

Six persons including two children, all from one family, were killed when the auto in which they were travelling collided with a government bus at Manamai village near Mahabalipuram, about 57 km from here, said police on Thursday.

The family was returning to Chennai in an auto from Karapakkam when the vehicle rammed into a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus proceeding to Puducherry from here, at Manamai village on East Coast Road.

Govindan, the auto driver, his mother, wife, daughter, and two granddaughters aged 5 and 7, respectively, were killed on the spot, police said. The Mamallapuram police have registered a case.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: May 04, 2023, 21:56 IST
last updated: May 04, 2023, 21:56 IST
