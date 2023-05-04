Tawang Hails 'Better Roads, Tourism Push', Pins Hope on Army As China Renames Places in Arunachal

Tawang, the smallest district of Arunachal Pradesh, may have made headlines due to political and border security reasons as it shares a boundary with China but the moment you reach here, the cold weather, scenic view, and calm atmosphere will certainly welcome you. Tawang is a place that is blessed with natural beauty and the Buddhist culture is also quite evident in every nook or corner of any street.

As per the state government website, the name of Tawang is believed to have derived from the grandiose Tawang Monastery perched on the edge of the ridge running along the western part of Tawang township. The popular interpretation is that the name “Tawang" was given by his holiness the Mera Lama Lodre Gyatso.

Advertisement

“TA" means Horse and “Wang" means Chosen, the website said.

As the Tawang district has always been in the news for various reasons, including China renaming different places in Arunachal Pradesh, News18 tried to find out the mood of people in the district’s main market.

A 55-year-old man Tashdak, who owns a shop in the Tawang market, said, “Earlier, our main transportation was the horse. Now we have cars. This is the change that we have witnessed in the last 10 years. The government has developed roads in every way. We condemn the activity of China. They don’t have any right here."

Expressing huge confidence in the Indian Army and administration, another local resident Tenzin told News18, “Roads have come up. Earlier, we were detached from the mainland. Now we have access to connecting roads. China tried to create disturbance but our Indian Army is strong enough to face it."

Advertisement

Echoing the similar sentiments, a woman named Minu Rai said, “Now tourists are coming here and our income is increasing. That’s a great thing for all of us."

According to some experts, infrastructural development is being done on a wide scale in Tawang which has boosted the confidence in the people and made them believe that things have changed in the district for their betterment.

Moreover, News18 also ventured out to see the vibrant village in Zimithang on border area.

Advertisement

India has out rightly rejected China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of India and assigning “invented" names does not alter this reality.

India reacted last month after Beijing announced Chinese names for 11 more places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighbouring country claims as southern part Tibet. It was the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh issued by China’s civil affairs ministry.

Advertisement

The first batch of the standardised names of six places in Arunachal Pradesh was released in 2017 and the second batch of 15 places was issued in 2021.

The bilateral ties between India and China became “abnormal" following a eastern Ladakh border standoff in 2020. New Delhi has been maintaining since then that its ties with Beijing cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here