Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Tax Raids at Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, His Brother's Properties

Tax Raids at Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, His Brother's Properties

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in a cash for jobs scam when he was Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 17:21 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs scam allegedly involving him when he was Transport minister in the then CM J Jayalalithaa-led government. (File Image: @V.Senthilbalaji/Twitter)
Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs scam allegedly involving him when he was Transport minister in the then CM J Jayalalithaa-led government. (File Image: @V.Senthilbalaji/Twitter)

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Tuesday raided properties linked to Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar in Karur.

The raid, which is the third such conducted in Karur, was done with heavy security and also Central Paramilitary forces.

The department had earlier conducted searches twice in the district and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu at properties and locations linked to Balaji’s brother, news agency PTI said.

Today’s searches were held in different places by the sleuths.

Advertisement

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in a cash for jobs scam when he was Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

He is since in hospital and undergone a coronary bypass surgery and has been a minister without portfolio.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 11, 2023, 16:54 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 17:21 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App