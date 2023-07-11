Tax Raids at Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, His Brother's Properties

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Tuesday raided properties linked to Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok Kumar in Karur.

The raid, which is the third such conducted in Karur, was done with heavy security and also Central Paramilitary forces.

The department had earlier conducted searches twice in the district and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu at properties and locations linked to Balaji’s brother, news agency PTI said.

Today’s searches were held in different places by the sleuths.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in a cash for jobs scam when he was Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

He is since in hospital and undergone a coronary bypass surgery and has been a minister without portfolio.