Complaint Against Dog for Removing Andhra CM's Poster? Police Confirm No Such Case Filed

Vijaywada police has called the “complaint" filed against a dog for removing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s poster as an act done to defame the leader.

Vijaywada police confirmed that no FIR has been filed after a video of a dog peeling off Andhra CM’s poster from a wall went viral with the claims that a complaint has been filed against the dog over the same.

The police clarification comes after reports surfaced that a group of women led by a opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) worker filed a complaint with the police in Vijayawada after a video of a dog tearing off Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s poster from a wall went viral on social media.

There, however, was a catch. The complaint was filed by opposition TDP worker “sarcastically".

A TDP worker sarcastically lodged the complaint with the police. She, along with some other women, demanded that action be taken against the dog and those behind it for insulting the chief minister.

Video of the dog tearing off the sticker with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on it had gone viral. The sticker with slogan Jagananna Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagan anna our future) was pasted on the wall a house as part of the ongoing state-wide survey by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

