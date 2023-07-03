Techie from Andhra Drowns While Rescuing His Children in US Beach

A 42-year-old US-based software engineer from Andhra Pradesh drowned while rescuing his children at a beach in Florida, his family said on Monday.

Potti Venkata Rajesh Kumar died around 4.30 am Indian Standard Time on Sunday, his younger brother P Vijay Kumar told PTI.

Rajesh Kumar was a native of Addanki mandal in Bapatla district of the state and was employed with a startup in the US.

As the next of kin faces a difficult time, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bring back Vijay Kumar’s body and also extend support to his bereaved family members.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister shared the passport number and contact details of the deceased to facilitate the repatriation.

Naidu said Vijay Kumar was living at Bridge 7Water community, Florida along with his wife and two children.

The United States celebrates a long holiday coming in tandem with July 4th, which is the American Independence Day, and Rajesh decided to go out with family, his brother Vijay said narrating the chain of events leading to the death.

Rajesh and his family went to Jacksonville beach in Florida. When he noticed that the children went further into the sea, he ran behind them and managed to rescue his son. Yet, a big wave followed and pulled Rajesh in as well, his brother said.

Rajesh was brought back to the shore, Vijay said his brother was unconscious and immediately taken to a hospital in a helicopter, including his family members.

Besides the father, his son also fell unconscious as water entered his lungs, said Vijay.