Teen Gang-raped by 5 Persons, Including 3 Minors, in UP's Sitapur District

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons, including three minors, in the Ramkot police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place when the minor had gone to defecate. The five accused forcibly dragged her to a field and allegedly gang-raped her, they said.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the survivor to the district hospital for medical examination. On the complaint of the family members, the police have started investigating the matter. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (North) Prakash Kumar said three of the five accused are minors.

Based on the complaint of the family members, the police have taken three accused in custody while raids are being conducted in search of the two accused.

In a complaint, the victim’s brother has alleged that one of the accused along with his four accomplices forcibly dragged his sister to the field and raped her. All the five accused belong to a particular community, they said. To avoid tension in the village, a large number of policemen have been deployed in the entire village, the ASP said. Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan visited the spot and enquired about the incident and instructed the officials to work out the case promptly.