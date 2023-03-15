Teen Girl Dies after Hair Gets Entangled in Generator During Temple Festival in Kancheepuram

In a tragic accident, a 13-year-old girl lost her life during a temple festival in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district when her hair became caught in a generator mounted on a cart.

The deceased, Lavanya, 13, hailed from Vitchanthangal hamlet in Kancheepuram and was a class 7 student in a government school. As the Angalamman temple in the village witnessed the last day of the festival on March 12, a procession was led during the night. Reportedly, a second ox-drawn cart pulling a diesel generator was installed at the back of the primary chariot, which was being driven by a few people up front. The ox cart has a few kids seated on it, according to witnesses. During that time, Lavanya’s hair became entangled with a tiny fan within the generator.

The teen’s call for aid was, however, drowned out by the crowd’s loudspeaker. According to locals, the people did not hear her sob until the generator shut off on its own. Later, the girl was transported right away to a local private hospital, then to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital. Lavanya, however, succumbed to injuries in the head. The cops have sent the body for autopsy. Meanwhile, the local police registered a case and opened an inquiry. Following this, Munusamy, the proprietor of the generator rental service was arrested by authorities and taken for investigation.

According to locals, “The girl had been raised under the care of her grandparents Kandipan and Latha in Vitchanthangal village for the last four years since her mother passed away and her father is in Chennai. Lavanya was a seventh-grader in Kalakatur’s Panchayat Union Middle School".

The teachers in the school said that Lavanya was studious and had received many academic medals.

While the police generally attend to offer security during temple festivals, it is thought that this incident occurred as there were no guards on duty. Thus, the locals lament the need for the safe implementation of such festivities and generator lighting.

