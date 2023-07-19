Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Bihar: RJD Leader Tej Pratap Yadav Discharged from Patna Hospital After Being Admitted for Chest Pain

Bihar Cabinet Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Yadav complained of chest pain on Wednesday evening

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2023, 00:21 IST

Patna, India

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted to hospital on complaints of chest pain. (Image/ANI)
Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted to hospital on complaints of chest pain. (Image/ANI)

Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has been admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna after complaints of chest pain. Bihar Cabinet Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, 35-year-old Yadav complained of chest pain on Wednesday evening.

    • Quoting sources, a TOI report said the RJD leader was admitted to the emergency department of the private hospital. A team of doctors conducted a preliminary checkup of his cardiac system, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) and echocardiography.

    No serious issues were found in the preliminary diagnosis, following which, the Bihar minister was discharged at 10:50 pm, sources added.

    first published: July 19, 2023, 22:25 IST
    last updated: July 20, 2023, 00:21 IST
